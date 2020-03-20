Waterloo Waterworks closes to public; drive-thru to remain open
WATERLOO -- Effective immediately, the Waterloo Water Works customer service center offices at 325 Sycamore St. are closed to the public.

The drive-thru remains open to customers to make payments and to open and close accounts. Customers are encouraged to make payments by mail or on-line. Payments may be mailed to P.O. Box 27, Waterloo, IA 50704. Payment can be made on-line at billpay.waterloowater.org.

The building remains open with limited access to vendors, deliveries, and contractors.

Residents with questions should call the Water Works at 232-6280.

