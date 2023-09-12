Simply Stunning! Step away from the ordinary and into this character-filled ranch home located in the highly desirable Viking Hills subdivision. As you head inside the front door and into the great room, you'll immediately appreciate the open-concept floor plan and styling of the main floor. Offering hand-scraped wood floors, vaulted ceilings accented by beautifully crafted wood beams, and a unique skylight design, this great space provides enough room for the whole family, whether it's watching your favorite TV show together, eating at the dinner table, or cozying up around the gas fireplace. Open to the main living area is the updated kitchen with a gorgeous copper farmhouse sink, a custom island with quartz countertop, and breakfast bar seating. The large master bedroom offers a retreat from reality with its private access to the amazing 3-season porch with removable windows and screens, and it includes all the essentials like a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The rest of the nearly 1600 square foot main floor is completed by a convenient half bath for guests to use and two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill-designed full bathroom between. The lower level offers a family room, two large bedrooms, another full bathroom, a nice laundry room area, and plenty of storage space. Outside, it's a true oasis with multiple ways to entertain! You will love the multi-tiered deck, 3-season porch, brick-paver patio, storage shed, new landscaping, fenced-in yard, and oversized two-stall garage. The best part is, you can enjoy it all in private, as this half-acre property is lined with mature trees, has no adjoining neighbors, sits on a double corner lot, and has Dry Run Creek running along the south side of the property. The exterior amenities of this great home are truly special and nearly impossible to come by in town. With so much to love inside and out, this is one of those properties you need to see for yourself! Schedule a private showing and make this move-in-ready home yours today!

View More