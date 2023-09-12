WATERLOO – Waterloo Water Works will be closing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday for staff training. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
If you need to make a payment, the after hours depository box will be available, as well as the two drop-off payment locations at Hy-Vee Crossroads and Logan Avenue. Payments can also be made by phone or online by calling (319) 232-6280 and selecting option two, or visiting waterloowater.org.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls homes for big families
6 Bedroom Home in Jesup - $415,000
Your search stops here! This gorgeous home is just what you've been looking for. Upon entering you will be greeted by the soaring ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace. The open concepts makes entertaining a breeze. Quartz counter tops, ample cupboards with pull out drawers, built in speakers for listening to music, and the elevated dishwasher are just some of the highlights. The split floorplan offers 2 bedrooms on the north end with a full bath. On the other end is the primary with a huge walk-in closet off the full bath. The mudroom/laundry room and another bedroom complete the first floor. In the lower lever you will find a spacious family room, 2 more bedrooms, and a 3/4 bath. You will also appreciate the 3 car heated garage, cement patio, and above ground pool! Schedule your showing today! Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of Iowa. Prequalified buyers only. **Under Bumpable Offer
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $369,900
Simply Stunning! Step away from the ordinary and into this character-filled ranch home located in the highly desirable Viking Hills subdivision. As you head inside the front door and into the great room, you'll immediately appreciate the open-concept floor plan and styling of the main floor. Offering hand-scraped wood floors, vaulted ceilings accented by beautifully crafted wood beams, and a unique skylight design, this great space provides enough room for the whole family, whether it's watching your favorite TV show together, eating at the dinner table, or cozying up around the gas fireplace. Open to the main living area is the updated kitchen with a gorgeous copper farmhouse sink, a custom island with quartz countertop, and breakfast bar seating. The large master bedroom offers a retreat from reality with its private access to the amazing 3-season porch with removable windows and screens, and it includes all the essentials like a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. The rest of the nearly 1600 square foot main floor is completed by a convenient half bath for guests to use and two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill-designed full bathroom between. The lower level offers a family room, two large bedrooms, another full bathroom, a nice laundry room area, and plenty of storage space. Outside, it's a true oasis with multiple ways to entertain! You will love the multi-tiered deck, 3-season porch, brick-paver patio, storage shed, new landscaping, fenced-in yard, and oversized two-stall garage. The best part is, you can enjoy it all in private, as this half-acre property is lined with mature trees, has no adjoining neighbors, sits on a double corner lot, and has Dry Run Creek running along the south side of the property. The exterior amenities of this great home are truly special and nearly impossible to come by in town. With so much to love inside and out, this is one of those properties you need to see for yourself! Schedule a private showing and make this move-in-ready home yours today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $459,000
Welcome to your dream home in the desirable Quail Ridge neighborhood! This stunning ranch-style residence boasts an incredible lot and a prime location on a peaceful cul-de-sac. As you enter, you'll be greeted by the spacious living room with its inviting 11-foot ceilings and a gas fireplace, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The kitchen is a standout feature, offering an abundance of cabinetry, gorgeous granite countertops, and a pantry, all complemented by stunning hardwood floors. It also features a convenient breakfast bar, perfect for quick bite or hosting friends and family. Adjacent to the kitchen, the dining area opens up to a deck and backyard, perfect for incorporating outdoor meals and gatherings. Off the kitchen, you'll find a drop zone and laundry room, the best space for keeping coats, backpacks, and shoes organized. Down the hall find three generously sized bedrooms, ensuring plenty of space for your family or guests. The master suite is a sanctuary of its own, complete with two walk-in closets and a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double sinks. On the lower level you'll find the walk out basement with two additional bedrooms and a 3/4 bathroom. This layout is perfect for accommodating guests or creating a private retreat within your home. The spacious family room is an ideal space for hosting gatherings and enjoying leisurely evenings especially with the great bar! Step outside to explore the incredible exterior features. The backyard is a true oasis, spanning over half an acre and boasting no backyard neighbors, this house offers you the ultimate privacy and space for outdoor activities. Don't forget the oversized 3-stall garage, providing ample storage and parking. This Quail Ridge gem is a must-see, offering the perfect blend of comfort and functionality, at a fantastic location. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your forever home! Call today to schedule a viewing and experience the exceptional lifestyle this property has to offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Reinbeck - $199,000
Located just 2 miles south of Dike on a hard surface road, this acreage has a lot to offer. Gather in the large open kitchen that leads into the cozy living room. Also on the main floor are a bedroom, den, and a full bath with laundry. The possibilities are endless with the attached 672 Sq. Ft. room. The outbuildings, and open yard space give many options for you to do what you want. Hurry and check it out! Property is being sold as is.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $549,270
Welcome to your dream home! This stunning new construction ranch is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, offering a serene and private setting for you and your loved ones. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home provides ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship throughout boasting coffered 10' ceilings, and stunning electric fireplace . The open-concept living area is perfect for entertaining, featuring a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen with large island and GE Stainless appliances, and a dining area that opens onto a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom complete with a tiled separate shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally spacious and offer ample closet space, making this home perfect for families and guests alike. Other notable features of this home include a main floor laundry room, and an attached three-car garage. With the convenience of single-level living, you'll enjoy easy access to all areas of the home without any stairs to climb. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to own a brand new home in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting. Contact us today to schedule your private showing and make this dream home yours! This home qualifies for Waterloo's 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement *Price subject to change with additional upgrades throughout construction*
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $274,900
Expansive character filled home located in downtown Cedar Falls, directly across from Lincoln Elementary School. Boasting over three thousand square feet this home has room for everyone. Upon entering you are greeted in a spacious entry room and a rather open layout. The main floor offers a large living room, sunroom, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. On the second floor you are met with 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The third floor is a fully finished and makes a perfect additional family room or could even be used as an additional bedroom. With the full, partially finished basement, you have even more living and storage options. The living space and location that this home offers is hard to beat, you don't want to miss it!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $674,182
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Cedar Falls! This stunning new construction ranch boasts an impressive 4 bedrooms on the main level, offering ample space and privacy for your family. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, providing even more space for guests or a home office. Step inside to discover the luxurious finishes throughout the home. The spacious kitchen is sure to delight any chef with its elegant quartz countertops, providing plenty of workspace for meal prep and entertaining. The beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring adds warmth and character to the space, while the tile shower in the master bath provides a spa-like experience every time you step in. Cozy up on chilly nights in the living room by the electric fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and unwinding. And with a 3 stall garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. This home truly has it all, from the beautiful finishes to the spacious layout. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today! **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $799,000
Absolute Perfection! This amazing new construction modern farmhouse oozes luxury with so much attention to detail. As you walk into the home, you will find the large living room space with wood beam accents, custom shelving/cupboards and a gas fireplace. The kitchen is amazing with Bertch cabinetry, a custom wood island, quartz countertops, LG smart appliances and a walk in pantry that you will fall in love with. The dining space overlooks the beautiful wooded backyard with access to the massive 12X30ft deck that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor master suite offers tons of natural light, double vanities, a custom tiled shower and a walk in closet. Finishing off the main floor are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, a laundry closet and a half bath. This outstanding home continues as you move to the lower level. You will find a stunning family room that showcases a custom wet bar, two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. This amazing home is nestled on 3.5 acres that provides great hunting with a custom tree stand, maintained walking/ATV trails and a super cool fire pit area. This private acreage is on a hard surface road and 4 miles to Waverly. This amazing property is a rare find, don't miss your opportunity to see it. Schedule your private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $749,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by! Schedule your private showing today.