Waterloo Water Works to flush mains Wednesday

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.