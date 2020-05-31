Waterloo Water Works to flush mains Wednesday
042016mp-flush-hydrants-1
COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Water Works will flush water main Wednesday from Elmwood Cemetery to Campbell Ave. between Locust St. and Brynes Park. 

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.

The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation. 

