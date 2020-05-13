Waterloo Water Works to flush mains Thursday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Water Works will flush water main Thursday from Independence Avenue to Dubuque Road and from Nevada to Idaho streets.
Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration.
The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan wash day on a Thursday. The discolored water is bacterially safe. The discoloration is caused by accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.