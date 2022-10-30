Waterloo Water Works implements corrosion control program

WATERLOO — In accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s corrosion control program, Waterloo Water Works will begin adding phosphate to the water on Tuesday as part of its corrosion control effort.

The EPA requires all cities larger than 50,000 people to implement the program. Water Works has been coordinating with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on the program.

“Waterloo had been able to delay compliance with these requirements for many years due to the high quality of our natural water and the lack of corrosion issues,” Chad Coon, general manager of the Waterloo Water Works, said in a news release. “While we still have no corrosion issues, we will adhere to the regulations out of an abundance of caution.”

Phosphate added to the water supply will form an extra layer of protection on the inside of customer pipes and plumbing to prevent corrosion. The phosphate reacts with the pipes to form an insoluble coating to protect the pipes. The amount of phosphate added to the water is a minimal amount that will not impact the quality or taste of the water and will be well within the guidelines approved by the Iowa DNR.

Water Works will continue with semi-annual testing looking at lead and copper levels in accordance with EPA and Iowa DNR standards and will report the results to federal and state regulators, as well as its customers through its annual water quality report.