WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will continue its water main flushing program on Thursday.

The water mains will be flushed in the area from Kimball Avenue to West Ninth Street between Williston Avenue and East Ridgeway Avenue.

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration. The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan a wash day on Thursday.

The discolored water is bacterially safe and is caused by the accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.