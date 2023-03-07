WATERLOO -- The Water Works office will close March 7 at 2:30 p.m. due to staff training. They will open regularly scheduled business hours on March 8.

If you need to make a payment, the afterhours depository box will be available, as well as the two drop off payments located at the Crossroads and Logan Avenue Hy-Vee.

Payments can also be made by phone or online. Call (855) 282-7625 to pay by phone or visit waterloowater.org to pay through the website.

