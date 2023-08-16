WATERLOO — The Waterloo Water Works will continue its water main flushing program on Aug. 17.

The water mains in the area from West Fourth Street to West San Marnan Drive between Kimball Avenue and Prospect Boulevard will be flushed.

Customers living within the area and within several blocks of the flushing area could experience some discoloration. The water may be a brownish color during and immediately after the flushing. Customers are urged not to plan a washday on Thursday.

The discolored water is bacterially safe and is caused by the accumulation of minerals on the inside of the water mains. A periodic flushing cleans the mains and helps avoid discolored water problems during normal operation.