WATERLOO -- A major water main break Tuesday shut down a busy stretch of Hammond Avenue and forced the Red Lobster restaurant to close for the lunch crowd.
Waterloo Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler said the utility was notified early Tuesday about the break in the 3800 block of Hammond just north of San Marnan Drive.
Traffic was detoured around the area around 10 a.m. as Water Works crews began cutting into the concrete to make the repair, which was expected to last most of the day.
A controlled shutdown of the water main cut off supplies to the adjacent Red Lobster and strip mall on the west side of Hammond. Service was maintained to Menards on the east side of the road.
A manager at Red Lobster said the restaurant was closed until at least 1:30 p.m. today due to the water main break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.