WATERLOO -- A major water main break Tuesday shut down a busy stretch of Hammond Avenue and forced the Red Lobster restaurant to close for the lunch crowd.

Waterloo Water Works General Manager Matt Mahler said the utility was notified early Tuesday about the break in the 3800 block of Hammond just north of San Marnan Drive.

Traffic was detoured around the area around 10 a.m. as Water Works crews began cutting into the concrete to make the repair, which was expected to last most of the day.

A controlled shutdown of the water main cut off supplies to the adjacent Red Lobster and strip mall on the west side of Hammond. Service was maintained to Menards on the east side of the road.

A manager at Red Lobster said the restaurant was closed until at least 1:30 p.m. today due to the water main break.

