Waterloo Warming Center to stay open through April

Plastic totes store bedding for people at the Waterloo Warming Center. Photographed Jan. 17, 2020.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Warming Center is extending its operations through the end of April to continue serving homeless residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers operating the overnight shelter at 840 W. Fourth St. said they have adopted social distancing practices and are sanitizing surfaces frequently during shifts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The center also has a protocol in place for anyone from the homeless population needing a COVID-19 quarantine. Those individuals will be connected with the Black Hawk County general services coordinator.

The center opened this year as a low-barrier place for those who were turned away from other local homeless shelters for a variety of reasons or just needed a place to get out of the cold at night.

