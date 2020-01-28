Waterloo Warming Center finds new home

WATERLOO -- A homeless shelter evicted for failing to meet fire codes has found a new location.

The Waterloo Warming Center announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Hawkeye Community College Metro Center building at 840 W. Fourth St. starting Friday.

"We are so happy that we were able to come together as a community to provide a safe, warm place for our most vulnerable citizens to go on these cold Iowa nights," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. "Hawkeye Community College has proven once again to be a valuable and important partner and asset and force for good in our community."

Schwartz had been active in a coalition that established the shelter to serve those who were turned away from other local homeless shelters for a variety of reasons.

But the current location at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center at East Fourth and Newell streets failed a fire inspection. Commercial buildings converted to residential use must have a fire sprinkler system.

Waterloo Fire Rescue had given the shelter until the end of this week to stop using the church.