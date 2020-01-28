Waterloo Warming Center finds new home

WATERLOO -- A homeless shelter evicted for failing to meet fire codes has found a new location.
The Waterloo Warming Center announced Tuesday that it will be moving to the Hawkeye Community College Metro Center building at 840 W. Fourth St. starting Friday.
"We are so happy that we were able to come together as a community to provide a safe, warm place for our most vulnerable citizens to go on these cold Iowa nights," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz. "Hawkeye Community College has proven once again to be a valuable and important partner and asset and force for good in our community."
Schwartz had been active in a coalition that established the shelter to serve those who were turned away from other local homeless shelters for a variety of reasons.
You have free articles remaining.
But the current location at the Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center at East Fourth and Newell streets failed a fire inspection. Commercial buildings converted to residential use must have a fire sprinkler system.
Waterloo Fire Rescue had given the shelter until the end of this week to stop using the church.
Schwartz said the HCC building will be a temporary location for the rest of this season ending on March 31. The coalition is still pursuing options for next year's winter season.
The Waterloo Warming Center is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and operates with donations and volunteers. Individuals wishing to get involved or donate can email WaterlooWarmingCenter@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page for Waterloo Warming Center.
Courier's top "good news" stories last year:
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about great people, places and events in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
A tip came to the newsroom in January 2019 about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, …
SPILLVILLE — As he was being laid to rest Thursday, a 63-year-old Northeast Iowa man’s obituary was going viral for his family’s wry sense of …
University of Northern Iowa President Nook has announced a $10 million gift to the university at Thursday’s meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents.
Five friends who chipped in to buy lottery tickets together shared a memorable moment Thursday as they claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
A passerby pulled a woman from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO — After 52 years working for John Deere, Gaylord Converse was ready to turn over the keys to his boss.
WATERLOO — “American Idol” 2018 winner and hometown pop sensation Maddie Poppe was back in Northeast Iowa on Monday, shooting a live music vid…
Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. This week, Nation…
The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2019 20 Under 40 awards.
The 2019 winners of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.