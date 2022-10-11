Waterloo Visiting Nurses schedule walk-in flu shot clinics

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo VNA has set days and times for walk-ins to receive flu shots. All are welcome to drop in when convenient during the clinic times. Clinic attendees are asked to bring all current insurance cards. The VNA is able to process traditional Medicare, United Healthcare Medicare Advantage (i.e. AARP, Deere, Dual Complete) and UHC Medicare Advantage.

Clinic office hours are 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Please call ahead if you would like to stop by other than Tuesdays or Fridays. The walk-in clinics will be held at 2530 University Ave., follow the signs to the clinic room.

The VNA is offering high dose flu immunizations for persons over the age of 65 and the quadravalent (four-strain) for those under 65 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control recommends that persons should be vaccinated prior to the onset of flu in their community.

Employers that are interested in having flu shots provided on-site are encouraged to call (319) 235-6201 to inquire. On-site slots fill up fast, so call to reserve your clinic today.