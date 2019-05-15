WATERLOO — Things are popping — or “poppying” — at Sullivan Brothers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1623.
Veterans there have a bumper crop of poppies and hope the public will snatch them up and dig deep for donations to aid veterans in general and the financially strapped post specifically.
Post volunteers will be at The Crossroads Hy-Vee, Logan Avenue Hy-Vee and Ansborough Hy-Vee, as well as Waterloo Fareway store Friday and Saturday with poppies, hoping the public will fill donation buckets in return.
“What we do with that money is try to help local veterans,” said post commander Dave Bovis. But the post has to look to its own financial needs as well. Beset with a considerable amount of mechanical work and other expenses, the post has about $1,500 in its account.
They’re hoping poppy sales will replenish the post funds to assist veterans and shore up post operations.
Anyone wanting more information about the poppy drive, the post, donations or volunteering may contact Bovis at 610-2801 or the post at 232-1244.
