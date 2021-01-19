Waterloo veterans champion, WWII vet Marcia Courbat dies

WATERLOO -- One of the longtime stalwarts of Waterloo's veterans community, believed to be one of the few surviving local Women's Army Corps veterans of World War II, has died.
Marcia Courbat, who was a founding member of the city's Veterans Memorial Hall Commission, died Saturday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital at age 98.
For decades, Courbat, a native of Frederika, oversaw Waterloo's Memorial Day observances, including organizing the Memorial Hall program and decorating veterans' graves with flags at Waterloo's various cemeteries -- more than 9,500 flags placed on veterans graves at all Waterloo cemeteries. She also was part of an ongoing Memorial Hall campaign to replace worn street flags to be placed on downtown light poles.
"She'll be hard to replace," said Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White, chairman of the Memorial Hall Commission. "She was one of a dying breed, the ones that got involved. And if there was something she wasn't involved in and found out about it, she got involved!"
Each year, Courbat compiled a "roll" of veterans who had died since the previous Memorial Day, read each year as part of the program. It came to several hundred names each year. It's a task she inherited from another longtime veteran volunteer, the late W.D. "Bill" Sizer. She also had a long history of work with Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, along with her late husband, Dale, both of whom were heavily involved in the Waterloo Chevaliers Junior Drum & Bugle Corps, sponsored by Post 138.
Courbat championed the preservation and upkeep of 105-year-old Veterans Memorial Hall, a repository of numerous veteran artifacts and a meeting place for various veteran organizations through the generations.
She headed up the sales of commemorative bricks honoring veterans at Soldiers and Sailors Park outside Memorial Hall -- on one occasion, even receiving a contribution from a Belgian citizen for a downed airman from Waterloo killed in World War II and buried in a cemetery near his home. The bricks are used to finance the upkeep of the hall and its grounds.
Often, White said, when Memorial Hall commissioners or Memorial Day organizers would go down a list of tasks that need to be completed, such as getting the news out to local media, Courbat would already have it done.
Courbat served stateside with the WACs during World War II in hospitals in Texas, Colorado, California and in Iowa at Schick General Hospital, an Army hospital in Clinton. Among her various duties, she worked with emaciated American prisoners of war liberated from enemy camps, pilots and other personnel dealing with shell shock -- now known as post-traumatic stress -- and therapy with servicemen trying to recover the use of their limbs.
Courbat was a member of what she believed to be one of the few -- if not the only -- Women's Army Corps veterans chapters in the state. She chaired Chapter 89 of Army Women United, a group of military veterans of various eras and conflicts, from World War II up through the present day. The group supported Honor Flights and provided companionship for less-mobile aging women veterans. Under Courbat's leadership, the group's efforts were recognized in 2013 by Chapel of Four Chaplains in Philadelphia --named for four military chaplains who died together in World War II -- with that organization's "Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award," given "in recognition of your service to all people regardless of race or faith."
When the first Eastern Iowa Honor Flight embarked out of the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids 2010, taking World War II veterans to see their national memorial in Washington, D.C., Courbat made sure she and a half dozen of her fellow surviving local women World War II vets were on the trip. Local Honor Flights out of the Waterloo Regional Airport commenced about a year later.
She was grand marshal of the 2016 Waterloo Memorial Day parade. In 2003, she received the Leonard Katoski Service award from the City of Waterloo.
Courbat continued working at veterans recognition events into her mid-90s and beyond, even when hampered with mobility issues.
"There's a big pair of shoes to fill," White said of Courbat's passing.
Funeral services for Courbat will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and for an hour before services on Thursday. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.