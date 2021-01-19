Waterloo veterans champion, WWII vet Marcia Courbat dies

Courbat championed the preservation and upkeep of 105-year-old Veterans Memorial Hall, a repository of numerous veteran artifacts and a meeting place for various veteran organizations through the generations.

She headed up the sales of commemorative bricks honoring veterans at Soldiers and Sailors Park outside Memorial Hall -- on one occasion, even receiving a contribution from a Belgian citizen for a downed airman from Waterloo killed in World War II and buried in a cemetery near his home. The bricks are used to finance the upkeep of the hall and its grounds.

Often, White said, when Memorial Hall commissioners or Memorial Day organizers would go down a list of tasks that need to be completed, such as getting the news out to local media, Courbat would already have it done.

Courbat served stateside with the WACs during World War II in hospitals in Texas, Colorado, California and in Iowa at Schick General Hospital, an Army hospital in Clinton. Among her various duties, she worked with emaciated American prisoners of war liberated from enemy camps, pilots and other personnel dealing with shell shock -- now known as post-traumatic stress -- and therapy with servicemen trying to recover the use of their limbs.