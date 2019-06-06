WATERLOO – Career U.S. Navy veteran George Banky of Waterloo is among 17 veterans from Iowa, Indiana and Ohio featured in a newly released book about the World War II invasion of Normandy.
The veterans’ stories are told in a compilation by Indiana author Kayleen Reusser, “D-Day: Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Tell About Normandy.” On June 6, 1944, the invasion of Normandy began in the pre-dawn hours with Allied troops parachuting into enemy territory and battleships shelling the coast as thousands of soldiers stormed five beaches — code-named Utah, Gold, Juno, Sword and Omaha — to begin the liberation of Western Europe from the iron grip of Nazi Germany.
Banky was aboard the LCF 18, an armed amphibious landing craft used for antiaircraft support for troops landing on bloody Omaha beach. Reusser interviewed Banky, and he later provided photos of his military service for use in the book.
In a 2015 Courier interview, Banky said his ship had a crew of about 30 and served as a live decoy. The ship cruised the beach and drew enemy fire from German beach fortifications so Allied ships offshore could target the positions for shelling. Although the LCF 18 took hits, it was not seriously damaged and no sailors on board were injured.
Banky, now 92, was just 17 years old. “I couldn’t buy a beer, but I could kill people and be shot at,” he told the Courier. Eight months later, Banky was aboard the LSM 216, carrying armored vehicles into battle in landings at Iwo Jima in the Pacific. His ship also became a makeshift hospital for the wounded.
The veteran served 20 years in the Navy from 1943 to 1963’s Cuban Missile Crisis.
Reusser has been a contributing writer of military and nursing stories for the Cedar Falls-based Gemini Concepts Inc. for more than a decade. Banky is also profiled in the third book in Reusser’s series, “We Gave our Best: American WWII Veterans Tell Their Stories.”
She designed “D-Day: Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Tell about Normandy” as an introductory guide of D-Day. “Just a few years ago, I knew nothing about what happened at Normandy,” she said. “I wanted people with no military background to understand and appreciate what our veterans did to save the world.”
The book is available on Amazon.
