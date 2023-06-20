WATERLOO — When Vietnam War-era veteran PFC-E3 Thomas J. Erpelding died July 3, 2021, he left behind no surviving family members to mourn his passing, or celebrate his life. His ashes have been held for more than two years in a locked vault at Locke Funeral Home.
On Friday, the veteran community is mustering to provide Erpelding a memorable send-off. In an effort organized and directed by Locke Funeral Home Director Paul Smith, a caravan of vehicles will escort his remains to a military burial service at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
“Veterans are coming together to be his family. The camaraderie and pride among veterans shows how they look at a fellow veteran,” said Smith. “This is their way of showing their respect.”
His goal is to have a caravan that’s at least a mile long.
The public may participate. Drivers should arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. Friday in the Locke Funeral Home parking lot at 4140 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo. A drivers’ meeting starts at 7:45 a.m., and the caravan will depart at 8 a.m.
He expects to have representatives from such veterans’ organizations as the American Legion, Patriot Guard Riders, AMVET Riders, Iowa Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and additional motorcycle clubs as well as a host of classic cars, street rods, hot rods, two Jeep clubs, three Corvette clubs, law enforcement and private citizens. There will be a police escort.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson will accompany the caravan to the county line. “As we cross each county line, various sheriffs will escort us across their counties,” Smith said.
Smith will transport Erpelding’s ashes himself, driving his personal 2003 50th anniversary Corvette Pace Car convertible. “It’s red and has all the graphics on the sides. It’s a cool car. I wanted to do something appropriate and memorable for the send-off,” Smith explained.
The caravan will travel on U.S. Highway 20 to Interstate 35 with a stop in Des Moines at the Hamilton Funeral Home, where a short memorial service is planned at 11:30 a.m. That service is for Erpelding and 12 other veterans and two spouses.
“Two veterans’ remains are coming from Garner, one from Corydon and the rest from the Des Moines area,” Smith noted.
All of the remains will be transported via caravan to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, where a military service and internment will take place at 2 p.m. The public may attend.
“We did something similar last year, but not on the same scale. It was impromptu, but very well-received. We had a veteran with no family, and I contacted the veterans’ cemetery to make arrangements to have that gentleman taken to the cemetery. I learned there was a similar group from Des Moines doing the same thing, so we teamed up,” Smith explained.
“When we got to the cemetery, it was a big crowd. I was absolutely shocked but it shows how veterans come together to honor their own. This year, I wanted to get out and garner interest early and really build this send-off into something. It will be a touching program. This will make my whole year totally worthwhile.”
Last year, Smith cranked up his Corvette to 125 miles per hour on the open highway with police escort.
“Lights were flashing and it gave the veteran one last ride. We may be able to do the same this year but it depends on traffic and conditions, of course.”
PFC-E3 Thomas G. Erpelding was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of William and Norine Erpelding. He played football at Dubuque High School, then served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971, including serving more than a year overseas. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and an M16 sharpshooter badge, serving in the 182nd Light Equipment Maintenance Company, as a chemical equipment repairman.
He married Dixie Carnicle but they divorced in 2007.
Smith was unable to find information on Erpelding’s employment history and other family members. It is known that he lived in Waterloo and died at 71 after a battle with dementia at Pillar of Cedar Valley, a care facility in Waterloo.
