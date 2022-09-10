Waterloo union helps install bridge lighting

WATERLOO — Waterloo's downtown lighting project is nearing its end and it's getting help from a local union.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288 is helping install lights on the Fourth Street bridge over the Cedar River as well as update lights at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

The bridge is currently closed due to the work. The project is set to be finished sometime in October. It includes two tower structures on the edge of the bridge as well as lighting inside the pedestrian bridge and lights that will shine onto the river between Fourth Street and Park Avenue.

The Cedar River lighting project is funded in part by the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, MidAmerican Energy and the Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation.

The Expo Plaza towers will receive "more vibrant and animated fixtures." The installation will be completed by 20 IBEW electricians and the equipment is being donated by Paulson Electric.