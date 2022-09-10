Waterloo union helps install bridge lighting

WATERLOO — Waterloo's downtown lighting project is nearing its end and it's getting help from a local union.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288 is helping install lights on the Fourth Street bridge over the Cedar River as well as update lights at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.
The bridge is currently closed due to the work. The project is set to be finished sometime in October. It includes two tower structures on the edge of the bridge as well as lighting inside the pedestrian bridge and lights that will shine onto the river between Fourth Street and Park Avenue.
The Cedar River lighting project is funded in part by the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, MidAmerican Energy and the Waterloo Industrial Development Corporation.
The Expo Plaza towers will receive "more vibrant and animated fixtures." The installation will be completed by 20 IBEW electricians and the equipment is being donated by Paulson Electric.
Photos: Denver vs. Columbus Catholic volleyball
090822-spt-col-den-19
Denver's Anna Curtis fires an attack over the net as Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland defends Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-15
Denver's Kayla Knowles follows through on open attack Thursday against Columbus Catholic in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-14.5
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele celebrates a big block as Sailor teammate Alayna Grovo applauds her Thursday during a match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-8
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley squares up an attack against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-10
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley gets her hand on an attack by Denver's Lexi Gehrke Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-6
Columbus Catholic's Megan Fangman (white jersey) and Steph Boyer (2) dive after a loose ball Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-7
Columbus Catholic's Megan Fangman digs a ball Thursday in a match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-4
Denver's Jessica Gergen attempts to get a hand on an attack from Columbus Catholic's Sophia Keys Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-5
Denver's Channing Johnson (10) and Jessica Gergen (14) defend an attack by Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-1
Members of the Columbus Catholic volleyball team celebrate a winning point Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymansium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-2
Columbus Catholic's Natalie Steele fires an attack Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-3
Columbus Catholic setter Lilly Fereday executes a back set Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match with Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-9
Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland rips off a shot against Denver Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-11.5
Denver setter Channing Johnson makes a dig Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League volleyball match at Oppold Gymnasium against Columbus Catholic.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-13
An attack by Denver's Kayla Knowles deflects off the hands of Columbus Catholic's Alayna Grovo (15) and Sophia Keys (11) Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-12
Columbus Catholic's Myka Bromley (7) and Sophia Keys (11) defend an attack by Denver's Kayla Knowles Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-17
Denver's Kayla Knowles gets on top of attack as Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (8) and Alayna Grovo (15) defend Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-16
Denver's Kayla Knowles watches her attack glance off the hands of Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley (8) and Alyana Grovo (15) Thursday during a North Iowa Cedar League match at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-18
Columbus Catholic's Morgan Bradley watches a ball land out of bounds during a match Thursday against Denver at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-21
Denver's Kayla Knowles attacks the ball during a match against Columbus Catholic Thursday.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
090822-spt-col-den-20
Denver's Lexi Gehrke fires a shot across the net as Columbus Catholic's Isabelle Noland (12) and Sophia Keys (11) move into defend Thursday at Oppold Gymnasium.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.