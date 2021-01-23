Waterloo Tyson union gets help from international UFCW after claims of inaction

WATERLOO — The local Tyson union is getting some help from the international United Food and Commercial Workers.
Mark Lauritsen, who oversees the UFCW meatpacking division, said Tuesday the Tyson union for Waterloo meatpacking workers is now working on "more aggressive outreach to our community allies." The union, UFCW Local 431, was recently criticized by workers, unionists and community advocates for apparent inaction during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some said the union, UFCW Local 431, was silent amid high infection rates and concerns about safety measures.
The international UFCW said it began working with local union officials in the past month. The organization said "reporting by The Courier has been key" to improving outreach efforts.
"UFCW 431 is actively engaged in dialogue with a wide range of community groups in a coordinated push to further strengthen protections and safeguards for Iowa meatpacking workers," the organization wrote in a statement.
Lauritsen said the local union worked behind the scenes to push corporate Tyson to maintain hazard pay for workers. Local union officials — who represent other Iowa workers — called for safety protocols at various workplaces, he said.
UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters did not answer dozens of calls from The Courier in November and December about local union efforts. He did not respond to a recent request for comment.
After The Courier story outlined concerns about Local 431, the international union worked with local union leaders to send a letter to Waterloo officials. The letter was obtained by The Courier through an open records request. The UFCW said the "overall thrust of the article" lacked merit, and it provided lists of actions it said were taken by local and international union officials.
Lauritsen later credited The Courier's reporting for helping to "increase pressure on meatpacking companies to improve safety measures."
Joe Gorton, former union president at University of Northern Iowa, previously said he wanted UFCW international or another agency to investigate Local 431. The international organization is not doing an investigation, but said it is "working together on the ground ... to further strengthen workplace safety measures at the Tyson plant."
Workers or community members with concerns about UFCW Local 431 can use an online contact form to reach international UFCW officials.
Lauritsen said UFCW international is currently doing a routine check at the Tyson plant in Waterloo to ensure production lines aren't running too fast for workers. He said it is ensuring that socially distanced production lines, which have fewer workers than normal, do not overwhelm employees.