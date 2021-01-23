Waterloo Tyson union gets help from international UFCW after claims of inaction

UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters did not answer dozens of calls from The Courier in November and December about local union efforts. He did not respond to a recent request for comment.

After The Courier story outlined concerns about Local 431, the international union worked with local union leaders to send a letter to Waterloo officials. The letter was obtained by The Courier through an open records request. The UFCW said the "overall thrust of the article" lacked merit, and it provided lists of actions it said were taken by local and international union officials.

Lauritsen later credited The Courier's reporting for helping to "increase pressure on meatpacking companies to improve safety measures."

Joe Gorton, former union president at University of Northern Iowa, previously said he wanted UFCW international or another agency to investigate Local 431. The international organization is not doing an investigation, but said it is "working together on the ground ... to further strengthen workplace safety measures at the Tyson plant."