Waterloo Tyson plant raises $20K for Beyond Pink TEAM

WATERLOO -- During a monthlong fundraiser for breast cancer awareness Month in October, the Tyson Foods Waterloo pork plant raised $20,000 for Beyond Pink TEAM, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for those whose lives’ have been affected by breast cancer in the Cedar Valley and surrounding areas.

The plant held several fundraising events for team members during October, including pie in the face games, cooked loin sales and wearing pink hard hats. This year marks the first in which Tyson Foods’ Waterloo plant has raised money for Beyond Pink TEAM, and the plant is planning on continuing similar initiatives in the future.