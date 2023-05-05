WATERLOO – Seventy-eight Tyson plants and facilities received recognition for their environmental management practices. Waterloo's plant was one of them.

The Environmental Recognition Award recognizes a company's dedication to continuous environmental compliance improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems.

The EMS model is designed to drive continual, measurable improvements in the environmental compliance performance of Tyson's operations. It is also designed to minimize the environmental footprint of the operations in the communities they operate in.