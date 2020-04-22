Waterloo Tyson closure impacts farmers -- and Iowa's multi-billion dollar pork industry

"It got to the point where hog prices really dropped far below the cost of production for a period of time," Hollis recalled. "A lot of family farms went out of business."

But though the pork industry pivoted to that new reality, there was no predicting coronavirus' impact.

Hollis sells his hogs to JBS in Marshalltown, which hasn't shut down but he said has scaled back production by half, forcing him to keep an excess of pigs on his farm -- meaning he needs extra space and extra feed when piglets are still being born.

"Number one, the surplus caused prices to precipitously drop," Hollis said. "Then you only get half the loads in -- that's cutting your revenue stream in half there. And obviously you've got revenue taking a huge hit with expenses continuing on."

Hollis has a bit of extra space and the financial cushion to weather the crisis for a few more weeks. If nothing changes after that, he said he'll have to start euthanizing his pigs.

Hollis has heard a few rumblings about possible government assistance in a variety of forms to help pork producers and farmers across the board hurt by the ongoing pandemic and its effects. But he added farmers aren't just concerned with their bottom line.

"We understand the human side of the packing industry -- we recognize the value of their lives," he said. "It's a very tough situation for the leaders in the industry to figure out how to navigate, because there aren't any easy answers."

Amie Rivers Staff Writer I'm a Muscatine native and 2006 UNI grad who has won 3 Iowa APME awards while at The Courier. Currently covering politics, along with nearly everything else.