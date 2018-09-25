Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art halloween

WATERLOO -- Halloween Trick or Treat hours have been set for Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

The motoring public is asked to drive with caution due to increased pedestrian activity.

