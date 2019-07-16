WATERLOO — The city’s Waste Management Services Department will be smoke testing sewer lines this week in an area bounded by Ansborough Avenue, Martin Road and just north of Devonshire Drive.
The test is looking for ways storm water may be infiltrating sanitary sewer lines, including footing drain connections.
City officials said the smoke is not dangerous to humans, but individuals with respiratory problems should avoid direct exposure to the smoke. Residents are advised to pour a bucket of water down floor drains, sinks and other little used plumbing fixtures to fill the plumping trap with water.
You have free articles remaining.
If smoke should appear in your building during the testing, contact a member of the survey team working on your street.
Persons with health concerns or questions can contact Waste Management at 291-4553.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.