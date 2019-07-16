{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city’s Waste Management Services Department will be smoke testing sewer lines this week in an area bounded by Ansborough Avenue, Martin Road and just north of Devonshire Drive.

The test is looking for ways storm water may be infiltrating sanitary sewer lines, including footing drain connections.

City officials said the smoke is not dangerous to humans, but individuals with respiratory problems should avoid direct exposure to the smoke. Residents are advised to pour a bucket of water down floor drains, sinks and other little used plumbing fixtures to fill the plumping trap with water.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

If smoke should appear in your building during the testing, contact a member of the survey team working on your street.

Persons with health concerns or questions can contact Waste Management at 291-4553.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments