Waterloo to save thousands of mussels by slowing down deflation of dam

“We’re really excited that they did have to make changes because the water has been so low this year. We felt it was important to make sure the drop they have in the water is not going to cause problems with any of the mussels,” Wolter said.

In 2018, Wolter was inducted into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame for her efforts toward improving her community.

She is thrilled to share that her group has discovered 15 mussel species in the Cedar River, when the amount previously recorded was five. They also found an endangered mussel, the Ellipse, and two rare black bandshell mussels that were pregnant. A biologist with the DNR left the project immediately and drove the bandshells to Minnesota where the DNR was restocking the threatened species.

“That was pretty cool to see the Cedar River has a diverse population of mussels,” Wolter said.

The Iowa DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began researching the disappearance of native freshwater mussels in Iowa 15 years ago. At one time about 54 species of native mussels were found in Iowa, and now there are about 42, according to the DNR. Nine of these are endangered. Another six are threatened and several more species are very hard to find.