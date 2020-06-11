Waterloo to open Byrnes Pool Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Byrnes Park swimming pool will be opening for recreational swimming Saturday, but the Gates Park pool won't open this year.

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission made the announcement following a proclamation signed Wednesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting certain restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Byrnes pool will open for public swimming from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The hours Monday through Friday will be 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Lap swim hours are 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The pool will be limited to 300 patrons at least until June 30, with capacity will be evaluated again. Patrons are expected to take personal responsibility and follow recommended public health guidelines, which include:

Social distancing in the pool, on the deck, in the locker/restrooms.

Frequent hand washing.

Proper respiratory etiquette.

Stay home if exhibiting any COVID-19, cold or flu symptoms.

The season pool passes are available at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Those are valid only at the Byrnes pool and provide admission to open swim, family swim and lap swims as age appropriate. Pass prices have been prorated to accommodate a shortened swim season.