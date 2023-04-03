WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s Community Development Office will be hosting a renovator, remodeling and painting class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 19 at the Waterloo HazMat Regional Training Center, 1925 Newell St.

Preregistration is required and is limited to the first 25 participants registered. Training and materials are being offered at no charge to participants who perform work that disturbs painted surfaces.

The Lead Renovator, Remodeling and Painting rule was established by the EPA in 2008 and went into effect in April 2010. It aims to protect the public from lead-based paint hazards associated with renovation, repairs and painting activities.

Being RRP certified and trained is a requirement for individuals, contractors, property managers and others who may perform renovations and work that will distribute painted surfaces. It applies to work in homes and apartments that were built before 1978. Anyone who is paid to perform work that disturbs paint in housing and child-occupied facilities built before 1978 must be certified.

The class is set up to protect yourself and others from the dangers of lead exposure. If you are planning on bidding on any future community development projects, such as emergency repairs, lead paint grant homes, rental rehab loans and other programs, you must be certified if the building was built before 1978.

To register, contact the Waterloo Community Development Office at (319) 291-4429 or email Matt Chesmore at matt.chesmore@waterloo-ia.org.

