WATERLOO — A bridge lighting celebration of the Fourth Street Bridge in Waterloo will take place at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
The celebration begins at 7 p.m. at Anton’s Garden, 518 Sycamore St., where the bar will be open with food and music. At 8:45 p.m., guests will walk to the Vietnam Memorial Monument at 100 E. Fourth St., where speakers will highlight details of the bridge that will honor veterans and entertain spectators through its evolving light display illuminating nightly.
A ribbon cutting will follow the light show starting around 9:15 p.m.
Speakers will include Mayor Quentin Hart; bridge light show designer Rob Shakespeare; bridge lighting community chair Mary Robinson; Black Hawk County Veterans Affair Director Yolando Loveless; and representatives from Black Hawk Gaming Association, Waterloo Development Corporation, Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects and Main Street Waterloo.