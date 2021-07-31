Waterloo to be 'wearing of the green' for Iowa Irish Fest Aug. 6-8

WATERLOO – An additional 600 volunteers are needed for Iowa Irish Fest Friday, Saturday and next Sunday. It takes between 1,500 and 1,600 volunteers to pull off the fest, said Festival Director Chad Shipman.

“We couldn’t put on such a high-quality festival without volunteers. People can sign up for a shift, volunteer as a group or sign up to work with their friends,” he said.

The 15th annual Iowa Irish Fest takes place in and around Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. Volunteers can sign up for such opportunities as assisting at booths, workshops, merchandise and beer tents, entertainment and family activities.

The 2020 fest was a virtual one because of COVID. Shipman is confident that this year’s event will equal or surpass attendance at the 2019 festival, estimated at 38,000 people over the three-day event.

“We’ve already sold more than 11,000 advance tickets (by Tuesday), and we’re expecting strong on-site ticket sales and at our website. Our social media interaction is better than ever, too. People are excited about the return of Iowa Irish Fest.”

Attendance figures are based on ticket and wristband sales, he explained. Tickets purchased in advance for the 2020 event will be honored.