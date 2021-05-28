Waterloo Test Iowa site closed on Memorial Day

WATERLOO – The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-through sites, including the one in Waterloo at 4121 Alexandra Drive, will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.
All sites will reopen for testing as usual on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.
Adventures of Mason and his calf
A Jesup farmer went viral after posting video of his calf, Gucci, being treated to a pup cup at the Independence Dairy Queen.