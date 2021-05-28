 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waterloo Test Iowa site closed on Memorial Day
0 comments

Waterloo Test Iowa site closed on Memorial Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
test-iowa-waterloo

A sign directs local residents to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO – The five state-operated Test Iowa drive-through sites, including the one in Waterloo at 4121 Alexandra Drive, will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. 

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism

All sites will reopen for testing as usual on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. 

Adventures of Mason and his calf

Gucci the cow gets Dairy Queen

Gucci the cow gets Dairy Queen

  • MASON CORKERY VIA TIKTOK
  • Updated
  • 0

A Jesup farmer went viral after posting video of his calf, Gucci, being treated to a pup cup at the Independence Dairy Queen.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 39th Annual Fourth Street Cruise

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News