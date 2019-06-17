{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen was taken to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Police were called to 518 W. Second St. around 1 a.m. Monday and found 18-year-old Dandrick Campbell with single gunshot wound to his leg. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.

Details about the shooting weren’t available, and no arrests have been made in the case.

