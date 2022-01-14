Waterloo, surrounding communities declare snow emergency

WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo has declared a snow emergency from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Snow routes are in effect for this period of time. Residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear city streets.
Citizens are reminded that trucks spread salt and sand, and are asked to maintain a safe distance (50 feet) back from snowplows.
A snow emergency is in effect in Jesup and Gilbertville through 6 p.m. Saturday. No street parking is allowed during this time.