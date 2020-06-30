Waterloo strikes up the municipal band for July concerts

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Municipal Band will begin its season Thursday from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre.
Concerts will take place every Thursday night in July. Capacity is limited to 300.
Preregistration is required. Reserve online at www.waterloobandia.org, or by calling 291-4490 and leaving a voicemail providing your name, phone number, number of tickets requested and performance date. Those planning to attend a Thursday night concert also can email museum@waterloo-ia.org and provide your name, number of tickets requested and performance date.
Deadline for registration will be at noon on the day of the concert.
Safety procedures have been put in place. Fixed seating will be available with limited space for carry-in lawn chairs to maintain social distancing procedures. People who are not feeling well are asked to stay at home. Masks will be available for $1.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and entrance is through the Phelps Youth Pavilion for check-in.
The band’s first concert, led by Danny Galyen, will feature patriotic tunes including John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Armed Forces Salute” honoring past and present military service members. A selection by an African-American composer will be featured at each concert.
Concerts will be paperless. Band programs will be posted atwww.waterloobandia.organd on the Waterloo Municipal Band Facebook page.
For more information, please visit www.waterloobandia.org.
