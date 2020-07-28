Waterloo sorority alum host 'Waterloo Counts' Census panel Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a virtual town hall focused on increasing the 2020 Census self-response rates for three of Waterloo’s hardest-to-count communities in Ward 4.
“Waterloo Counts” will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, and may be accessed via the sorority’s Facebook page at facebook.com/WaterlooDeltas.
The town hall, part of the sorority’s political awareness and involvement thrust, is free and open to the public.
Town hall panelists include the following:
- Quentin Hart, Waterloo mayor.
- Ras Smith, state representative (District 62).
- Matthew Gilbert, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ 2020 Census Commission representative.
- Precious Muhammad, 2020 Census partnership specialist.
The keynote speaker is Khyla D. Craine, census chair for the sorority’s Grand Chapter.
Also featured will be elected officials and community leaders responsible for several county, municipal, and local service agencies directly impacted by census funding. They include:
- Chris Schwartz, Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors.
- Jerome Amos, Ward 4 City Council member.
- Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County health department director.
- Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ human resources and equity chief officer.
Implications for African-American neighborhoods will be highlighted. Panelists will discuss the importance of completing the census, dispel myths, seek to maximize participation, and promote understanding of the ease of completing the census.
“This is our way of contributing to a more complete and accurate count of Waterloo’s most vulnerable and historically under-counted populations,” said Krystal Madlock, chair of the chapter’s Social Action Committee. “It also allows us to follow in the tradition of the exceptional women who founded our sorority more than 107 years ago.”
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded by 22 collegiate women at Howard University who wanted to use their collective strength to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. Social action and community service were central to their organization.
“Our Founders’ first public act was participating in the Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. in 1913,” said Rhonda McRina, President of the Waterloo Alumnae Chapter. “It was a risky time for women to protest and demand the right to vote during those days, and even more dangerous for Black women. But our founders’ bravery prevailed.”
