Waterloo sorority alum host 'Waterloo Counts' Census panel Thursday

Implications for African-American neighborhoods will be highlighted. Panelists will discuss the importance of completing the census, dispel myths, seek to maximize participation, and promote understanding of the ease of completing the census.

“This is our way of contributing to a more complete and accurate count of Waterloo’s most vulnerable and historically under-counted populations,” said Krystal Madlock, chair of the chapter’s Social Action Committee. “It also allows us to follow in the tradition of the exceptional women who founded our sorority more than 107 years ago.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority was founded by 22 collegiate women at Howard University who wanted to use their collective strength to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. Social action and community service were central to their organization.

“Our Founders’ first public act was participating in the Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. in 1913,” said Rhonda McRina, President of the Waterloo Alumnae Chapter. “It was a risky time for women to protest and demand the right to vote during those days, and even more dangerous for Black women. But our founders’ bravery prevailed.”

