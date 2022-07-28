Waterloo skin cancer treatment first of kind in state

WATERLOO — One of the latest breakthroughs in cancer care has arrived in the Cedar Valley and can be found next to a cornfield off of Ridgeway Avenue.

On Wednesday, Dr. David Congdon, founder of the Cedar Valley Skin Cancer Center, announced the introduction of image-guided superficial radiotherapy (SRT), becoming the first clinic in the state to use the method on people.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart attended the unveiling and made some comments as did U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who spoke via video message. Representatives from the offices of Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Ashley Hinson were also present.

According to Congdon, the therapy is used to treat nonmelanoma skin cancer – or basal and squamous cell carcinomas – offering them a less-invasive alternative to surgery.

“There’s no blood, no pain, no surgical scarring,” Congdon said. Patients like it because they can go immediately back to work, especially my farmers – they don’t want to have a week off, or a week-and-a-half off because of recovery – so this is a great benefit for patients because there’s basically no recovery with this treatment.”

It is estimated that over 32,000 people will be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer in Iowa during 2022. Congdon will help to combat the disease using the new method in three locations.

There are three Sensus SRT-100 Vision machines at the Waterloo clinic, 2515 Cyclone Drive, Suite B. Additional units in his clinics at 1253 W. Fourth St. S.W., Waverly and 1600 First St. E., Independence are expected to go live sometime next week.

Congdon explained that patients receiving image-guided SRT treatment come in several times a week over the course of several weeks for sessions that last approximately 15 minutes. SRT relies on ultrasound imaging to locate the cancerous cells in the body and determine their depth. X-rays are then used to focus in on and eliminate the cells.

According to one study published in “Oncology and Therapy,” SRT had a success rate of 99.3%.

The SRT treatment, Congdon said, is superficial and goes only a few millimeters into the skin. In cases where it runs deeper, layers of skin in the area of treatment may need to be removed.

However, he cautioned that there are still scenarios where surgery could be the recommended course of action. For example, if the cancer is growing rapidly, the scalpel may need to be utilized.

“Let’s say someone comes in and it grew from a pencil head to this big in two weeks,” Congdon said, indicating a circle about the size of a golf ball with his fingers. “I wouldn’t treat them with this.”

But Congdon stated that such instances are rare, and that approximately 90% of the cancer patients they see in their office will be able to utilize SRT and its benefits.

“It’s painless, it’s easy, but just the results are better,” Congdon said.