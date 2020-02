WATERLOO -- Traffic signals will be operating in a flashing mode beginning Thursday at the intersection of Dubuque Road and Osage Road.

The traffic signals will be placed back in full operation on Monday at 9 a.m..

Motorists are encouraged to use extra cautious when driving thru the intersection.

