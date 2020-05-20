Waterloo sets holiday garbage schedule
Waterloo sets holiday garbage schedule

WATERLOO --City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be no curbside garbage or yard waste collection on Monday.

Residents with Monday as their normal collection days should put their garbage and yard waste containers out by 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, for pickup. No other days of the week will be affected by the Monday holiday for trash service.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

