WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

City offices will also be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. There will be no curbside garbage collection those days.

  • If your garbage day is on Tuesday, Dec. 24, your garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 26
  • If your garbage day is on Wednesday, Dec. 25, your garbage will be picked up on Friday, Dec. 27.
  • If your garbage day is on Wednesday, Jan. 1, your garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

