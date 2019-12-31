{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s Sanitation Department will once again be providing free curbside collection of real Christmas trees on the weeks of Jan. 6-10 and Jan 13-17.

Any trees other than real Christmas trees or trees that are flocked, trees with lights, decorations and garland still on them will not be collected.

In addition, trees larger than 6 feet in length must be cut in half, or they will not be collected.

Have your trees to your curb no later than 6 a.m. on your normal schedule garbage pick-up day.

Any question can be addressed by the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

