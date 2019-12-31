WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo’s Sanitation Department will once again be providing free curbside collection of real Christmas trees on the weeks of Jan. 6-10 and Jan 13-17.
Any trees other than real Christmas trees or trees that are flocked, trees with lights, decorations and garland still on them will not be collected.
In addition, trees larger than 6 feet in length must be cut in half, or they will not be collected.
Have your trees to your curb no later than 6 a.m. on your normal schedule garbage pick-up day.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Any question can be addressed by the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison’s most memorable stories of 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.