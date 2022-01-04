Waterloo sets Christmas tree collection days

WATERLOO -- The City of Waterloo’s Sanitation Department will provide free curbside collection of real Christmas trees on the weeks of Jan. 10-14 and Jan. 18-21.

No collection will be made on Jan. 17, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Collection resumes on Jan. 18.

Please have your real, undecorated tree to the curb by 6 a.m. on your normal garbage day during these two weeks for proper pickup.

Plain, real trees are the only ones accepted. They must be six feet in height or shorter. Taller trees must be cut in half.

Trees that are covered in artificial snow or have lights, decorations, or garland on them will not be collected.

Any question can be addressed by the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0