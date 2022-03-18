Waterloo seeks mowing, snow removal contractors

WATERLOO - The city of Waterloo code enforcement department is looking for contractors for the upcoming year of mowing and snow removal. The mowing portion of the contract runs from April through Oct and snow removal from November through the following March/April depending on the snow.

The contract is divided into four separate sections that are available to bid on individually or as a whole package. The bid packet for each section is due by 1 p.m. March 31 in the Clerk’s Office at 715 Mulberry St.

The information below summarizes each section, and explains types of equipment required.

Vacant lots: Approximately 70 vacant lots that are mowed a maximum of five times during the mowing season.

Dilapidated structures: Approximately 50 dilapidated structures that are mowed a maximum of five times during the mowing season.

Complaint mowings: These are case by case properties that need mowing throughout the season. This also includes alley and sidewalk overgrowth trimming as well as small voluntary tree removal upon the request of the code officer.

Complaint snow removal: This is also a case by case for properties that need snow removed off the city sidewalk in front of their property.

Requirements to apply include: A $1,500 bid security in the form of a check to be held until bids are opened, and liability insurance with city of Waterloo as additional insured on all insurance.

Packets are now available for pick up or will be mailed to interested parties. For more information contact code enforcement at (319) 291-3820.

