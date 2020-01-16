Waterloo seeks historic preservation award nominees
WATERLOO - The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is taking nominations for its 2020 preservation awards.

The program, which began in 2005, has recognized individuals and organizations making a difference when it comes to historic preservation in the city. Winners will be honored at the commission's May 14 banquet at the Grout Museum.

Previous award winners have ranged from a resident of the Highland neighborhood who cleans up the neighborhood to companies such as JSA who have made major investments in the community.

The nomination form is available from the Historic Preservation Commission website at www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/historicpreservation or at the office of Community Planning and Development on the second floor of City Hall.

Nominations should be made by March 1 to John Dornoff in the Waterloo Planning Department, 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703. Nominations can also be emailed to john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.

