WATERLOO – The city of Waterloo's Historical Preservation Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 Awards Banquet.

The banquet celebrates those in the city that are making a difference when it comes to historic preservation.

Applications can be submitted online by going to cityofwaterlooiowa.com/departments/planning-zoning then clicking on "Sub Menu" and selecting Historic Preservation Commission and then clicking on "Annual Awards Banquet" from the drop down menu.

Nominations will be accepted until March 3. The banquet will be hosted in May.

