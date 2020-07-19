Waterloo Schools wins 6 national awards

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools and its school school and community relations department won six awards in the National School Public Relations Association annual competition.
The district is one of only 10 in the country recognized for branding with the rollout of a new Waterloo Schools logo this past year.
Waterloo Schools received the following awards:
- Award of Excellence -- new logo rollout.
- Award of Honorable Mention -- 8th-grade parent meeting social media campaign, equity flier, Becker sensory wall video, Lou Henry sign language video, Lowell qball video.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.