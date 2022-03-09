Waterloo Schools spring break March 14-28

WATERLOO—Spring Break for all Waterloo Schools is Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18. Schools will be closed during this period.
Offices at the Education Service Center and some school offices will be open during Spring Break.
2022 spring garden winning flowers & veggies
Begonia-viking-Explorer-Rose-on-Green_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Tomato-Purple-Zebra-Logo.png
Tomato-Sunset-Torch-logo.png
Tomato-Pink-Delicious-logo.png
Eggplant-Icicle_Logo.png
Lettuce-Bauer_Logo.png
Pepper-Dragonfly-Logo.png
Pepper-Buffy_Logo.png
Petunia-Bees-Knees-_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Sunflower-Concert-Bell-Logo.png
Watermelon-Century-Star-F1_logo.png
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.