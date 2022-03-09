 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterloo Schools spring break March 14-28

Waterloo schools logo new

WATERLOO—Spring Break for all Waterloo Schools is Monday, March 14, through Friday, March 18. Schools will be closed during this period.

Offices at the Education Service Center and some school offices will be open during Spring Break.

