Waterloo Schools release updated return-to-learn plan

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District sent an updated return-to-learn plan to families Thursday afternoon.
The district is planning to begin in-person instruction the week of Aug. 24, but it may involve a staggered start for various grade levels throughout the first week. High schools may use a combination of in-person and remote learning. Exact start dates for each grade level will be announced in August.
Every student will automatically be enrolled for in-person instruction, but families can opt for virtual instruction by completing an application in August. The statement noted virtual learning is not the recommended method for the district.
“We know many families are ready for their child(ren) to return to our buildings for in-person instruction for the educational and social benefits. However, some families do not feel comfortable with their child(ren) returning for in-person instruction at this time,” the statement said.
The district will implement the following health and safety standards with more updates to come:
- Face masks and/or shields will be required for staff and students.
- Plastic desk shields will be used as an additional protective measure, especially for younger learners.
- Social distancing as much as feasibly possible.
- Increased cleaning and sanitation procedures.
- Ventilation system modifications to improve air quality.
Some meals will be eaten in classrooms, hand washing, altered arrival/dismissal
- procedures, staggered bell schedules.
- Daily screenings and temperature checks to help ensure staff stay healthy and safe. The district will provide each staff member with protective gear.
Families who are able to transport their own students will be asked to do so temporarily, but busing will still be provided for eligible students as needed. Masks and other safety procedures will be required.
Modifications are being considered, but specific guidelines are still being finalized. More updates will be coming in early August.
