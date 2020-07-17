Waterloo Schools release updated return-to-learn plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District sent an updated return-to-learn plan to families Thursday afternoon.

The district is planning to begin in-person instruction the week of Aug. 24, but it may involve a staggered start for various grade levels throughout the first week. High schools may use a combination of in-person and remote learning. Exact start dates for each grade level will be announced in August.

Every student will automatically be enrolled for in-person instruction, but families can opt for virtual instruction by completing an application in August. The statement noted virtual learning is not the recommended method for the district.

“We know many families are ready for their child(ren) to return to our buildings for in-person instruction for the educational and social benefits. However, some families do not feel comfortable with their child(ren) returning for in-person instruction at this time,” the statement said.

The district will implement the following health and safety standards with more updates to come: