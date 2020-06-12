Waterloo Schools prepares for summer learning post shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – Officials with the Waterloo Community School District accepted a $3,000 grant Monday night to help fund summer learning opportunities.

Dollar General awarded the grant to the district, one of eight in Iowa to receive the funds from among more than 2,000 applicants.

The grant was will buy materials for the 21st Century WE Believe Summer Academy, and will be put to use during the Jump Start Summer School in August. The program is for kindergarten through eighth-grade students who did not participate in online learning during the COVID-19 shutdown. Middle and high school students are able to continue with the traditional summer school online program.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for two weeks in August. Academic learning will be in the mornings, with socio-emotional and recreational time in the afternoon.

“We know we’ve had a lot of kids who’ve been through a lot of trauma this summer,” Jennifer Hartman, director of elementary education for Waterloo Schools.

Last year the program ran for seven weeks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a cost of about $450,000.