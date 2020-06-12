Waterloo Schools prepares for summer learning post shutdown

WATERLOO – Officials with the Waterloo Community School District accepted a $3,000 grant Monday night to help fund summer learning opportunities.
Dollar General awarded the grant to the district, one of eight in Iowa to receive the funds from among more than 2,000 applicants.
The grant was will buy materials for the 21st Century WE Believe Summer Academy, and will be put to use during the Jump Start Summer School in August. The program is for kindergarten through eighth-grade students who did not participate in online learning during the COVID-19 shutdown. Middle and high school students are able to continue with the traditional summer school online program.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for two weeks in August. Academic learning will be in the mornings, with socio-emotional and recreational time in the afternoon.
“We know we’ve had a lot of kids who’ve been through a lot of trauma this summer,” Jennifer Hartman, director of elementary education for Waterloo Schools.
Last year the program ran for seven weeks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a cost of about $450,000.
Hartman and Gina Weekley, at-risk student support coordinator at Lincoln Elementary, said the program can serve up to 450 students this year and will cost about $200,000. Funds from a 21st Century grant as well as others will help offset the cost by about $83,000, saving the district about $250,000 over last year.
Whether the classes are held in person or online has yet to be determined.
On average, the schools recorded about 60 to 70 students who were unable to be reached and/or did not engage during the online learning last semester.
“It’s a significant number of kids that we are just praying we can go face to face, because we know it has been hard to go virtual for a lot of our families for a lot of different reasons,” Hartman said.
The board will reassess the program at its July 13 meeting.
In other business, the district:
- Accepted a donation of 200 lines of cellular internet service for two years from Sprint and approved the purchase of 200 hot spots.
- Approved adding a staff person on site for the Communities In Schools Mid-America program at a cost of $40,000 for the 2020-21 school year.
- Approved a three-year contract for athletic training services from Cedar Valley Medical Specialists for $49,500 for the 2020-21 school year, $50,000 for 2021-2022, and $50,500 for 2022-23.
- Set a public hearing July 13 on the sale of the property at Summit Field Complex on Summit Avenue to the city of Waterloo for $1 plus costs. The city plans to create quality infill and affordable housing units in the neighborhood.
- Approved agreements with Dunkerton, Dike-New Hartford, Janesville, Union, Hudson and Cedar Falls school districts for the 2020-21 school year.
- Approved
- adoption of the Fountas and Pinnell curricular program for K-5 literacy for $1,183,289.
- Approved the school nursing agreement with UnityPoint Health for $1,404,700.
- Approved agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees for the 2021-23 school years.
- Accepted an $8,000 grant from Experience Waterloo for the 11th annual Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament to be held Dec. 18-19.
- Approved the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates memorandum of understanding with East High School for students in grades nine through 12 and with Carver Academy for students in grades seven and eight for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $67,500.
- Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. July 13 on the adoption of the multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan for Black Hawk County.
- Renewed its membership in the Urban Education Network and approved payment of $10,000 for the 2020-21 dues.
