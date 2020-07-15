Waterloo Schools, Police Department discuss positive impact of police in schools

“The key is not the uniform but the person in the uniform, building a type of rapport with kids that needs to be built at this level so 10 years from now we don’t have a bad relationship on the street,” he said.

Padget noted she’d like to see better use of counselors in the schools, especially to deal with the socio-emotional aspects during the pandemic. Each Waterloo school has a counselor on staff in the building.

Padget said professional development with police in the past has included de-escalation training.

“As we look through the involvement with the police, oftentimes the police got called because they were called into situations that were really building-management issues and not police issues,” Padget said. “So we have cut that out.”

This means a school counselor would be called first, before administrators and the police, on behavior problems. Padget and Duncan said somewhere between 42-50% fewer arrests have occurred in the Waterloo schools since they began implementing the new rules.

“We’re trying to go above and beyond and not arrest a kid if we don’t have to,” said Duncan, who was part of last year’s training.