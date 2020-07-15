Waterloo Schools, Police Department discuss positive impact of police in schools

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community School District and the Waterloo Police Department are joining forces to promote friendly relations between students and officers.
On Monday evening, Marla Padget, executive director of student and at-risk services for the district, hosted a work session with the Board of Education and Chief Joel Fitzgerald and Lieutenant Rob Duncan of the Waterloo Police Department. She said it was the first time a police chief has sat down with the board since she took the position in 2018.
“I feel like if we’re ever going to turn around the perception among people in the community and across the country about police that you have to have folks in there that are actually adding value to the school system instead of just seeming like some occupying force,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald, who was named head of the Waterloo Police Department this year, said he would like to see more positive interactions with students and officers by developing programs in the schools.
“Kids should have developed relationships where they can talk to the (school resource officer) … and that is how we end up solving problems or staving off potential problems,” he said.
When asked whether officers should wear their uniform in the schools, Fitzgerald said the uniform can serve as a visible deterrent and also to establish the fact “uniforms are not something the kids should be afraid of.”
“The key is not the uniform but the person in the uniform, building a type of rapport with kids that needs to be built at this level so 10 years from now we don’t have a bad relationship on the street,” he said.
Padget noted she’d like to see better use of counselors in the schools, especially to deal with the socio-emotional aspects during the pandemic. Each Waterloo school has a counselor on staff in the building.
Padget said professional development with police in the past has included de-escalation training.
“As we look through the involvement with the police, oftentimes the police got called because they were called into situations that were really building-management issues and not police issues,” Padget said. “So we have cut that out.”
This means a school counselor would be called first, before administrators and the police, on behavior problems. Padget and Duncan said somewhere between 42-50% fewer arrests have occurred in the Waterloo schools since they began implementing the new rules.
“We’re trying to go above and beyond and not arrest a kid if we don’t have to,” said Duncan, who was part of last year’s training.
The group discussed fighting in schools and whether or not that should lead to assault charges. Padget said the school should be “doing better in making sure that child wasn’t being taunted or bullied or made fun of to begin with.”
“The difference is we don’t go right to arrest,” she said.
Fitzgerald agreed.
“It’s ridiculous that we’re arresting children for fighting,” he said. “Schools should be the first place where we should actually be working to bring the kids together -- sending them to a counselor, getting the parents involved, having them talk it out -- instead of dragging somebody out in handcuffs. That is not what our role should be in the school district.”
