Waterloo Schools names Anthony Spurgetis chief officer of human resources and equity

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools has named Anthony Spurgetis as the district’s next chief officer of human resources and equity, pending approval by the Board of Education.

Spurgetis is the current director of human resources for the Johnston Community School District, where he is responsible for recruiting and hiring staff, labor relations, employee equity and affirmative action, policy development, collective bargaining, and coaching and consulting district leaders, among other duties. At JCSD he led a successful initiative to fill approximately 40 open positions in just one month. He also serves on a state board focused on advancing talent strategies in K-12 education.

“We are beyond excited to add Anthony to our leadership team,” said Jared Smith, incoming Waterloo Schools superintendent. “Anthony's experience, knowledge, and core values were exactly what we were looking for in our next chief officer of human resources and equity.”

Spurgetis previously served as human resources director for the Marshalltown Community School District, human resources generalist in the Des Moines Public Schools, and human resources specialist in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role for Waterloo Schools,” said Spurgetis. “Waterloo and the district feel very familiar, as they remind me much of where I grew up and went to school.”

Spurgetis holds a master’s degree in human resources and employment relations from Penn State University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Iowa. He serves as chair of the Recognitions Committee for the American Association of School Personnel Administrators and president of the Iowa Association of School Personnel Administrators.

Waterloo Schools district leaders, including incoming superintendent Smith who replaces retiring Superintendent Jane Lindaman, and the Board of Education have been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. The board and stakeholder interview teams conducted final interviews with each of three finalists on Thursday, May 26.

Spurgetis will officially begin serving as chief officer of human resources and equity for the Waterloo Community Schools on July 1.

