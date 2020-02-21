Waterloo Schools host special election March 3

WATERLOO — In a special election on March 3, Waterloo voters will be asked to approve a revenue purpose statement with a simple majority to allow Waterloo Schools to spend penny sales tax (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE) funds that the State of Iowa dedicates to public schools.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In 2019, the statewide penny tax was extended through Jan. 1, 2051, by legislators. The extension requires school districts to update their existing RPS by a public vote.

Waterloo Schools is asking voters to consider the RPS to allow the district to spend save dollars or penny sales tax revenue from the state. There will be no new taxes. The district is just asking voters to give permission for the district to utilize the existing revenue for things like school buildings, facility updates and technology needs. The penny sales tax has funded projects like the Waterloo Career Center, Becker, Carver and Orange school buildings, and upgrades at East, Expo and West.