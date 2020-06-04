Waterloo Schools' curbside meals continue through summer

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Schools District will continue the Grab & Go Free Curbside Meal program every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Aug. 14.
Beginning Monday, the meals that were available at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., will move to Kittrell Elementary due to staff returning to work and using the ESC parking lot.
Other locations are:
- 9-10 a.m. Cunningham, Kingsley, Orange.
- 10-11 a.m. Kittrell, Highland.
- 11 a.m.-noon Becker, Lou Henry.
- Noon-1 p.m. Irving, Lincoln, Poyner.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.